By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Thursday, March 30, 2023

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly been indicted by a New York grand jury.

Fox News reported the indictment Thursday afternoon citing “two law-enforcement sourtces.”

CNN reported similarly during the 5 p.m. hour.

