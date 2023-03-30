Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now the most followed user on the social network.

Mr. Musk, who has 133,068,709 followers, took the top spot from former President Barack Obama, who has 133,042,819 followers.

Since taking over Twitter late last year, Mr. Musk has used his account for business-related posts, news and memes. He has even used his platform to advertise new features and communicate directly with users.

People often reply to his tweets to complain about issues on the platform, thereby creating an incentive to follow the CEO. He even tweeted out a poll in December asking if he should step down as CEO, and the results favored him stepping down.

Mr. Musk has been criticized by detractors for inflating his presence on the platform. Users have pointed out that his tweets show up in their feeds even if they are not following him and have not liked any of his recent posts.

The third and fourth most popular Twitter accounts are Justin Bieber and Katy Perry, with 113.3 million followers and 108.3 million, respectively.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.