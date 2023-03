Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been cleared of any wrongdoing in a ski-crash lawsuit brought against her.

Terry Sanderson had sued the Oscar-winning actress for $300,000 in a 2016 crash in Utah that left him with a concussion, four broken ribs and a brain injury. Ms. Paltrow then countersued for $1 in symbolic damages and attorney’s fees.

