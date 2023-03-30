NEWS AND OPINION:

So will President Biden seek reelection in fast-approaching 2024?

We don’t know the answer to that just yet. But there is some insight about the possibility which comes from Democrats themselves, this from a polite but telling Monmouth University poll released this week. Mr. Biden may want to bow out.

“Three in four Democrats (74%) have a favorable opinion of Joe Biden and just 14% hold an unfavorable view. However, when asked what they want to see happen in 2024 if the choice was up to them, nearly half (44%) would like Biden to step aside so someone else can run as the Democrat for president. Just 25% say their preference is for Biden to pursue a second term, while 30% say they have no preference either way,” the poll analysis said.

“Democrats appear to be saying they like the job Biden has done, but maybe it’s time for him to move on when his term is up. However, no top tier of candidates emerges when these voters are asked to name a preferred alternative. Part of that could simply be the holding pattern that Democrats are in because Biden has signaled that he will, in fact, run,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

“Half (51%) of the Democratic electorate cannot offer a name when asked who they would like to see as the party’s nominee if Biden does not run. Among those who do have a preferred alternative, Vice President Kamala Harris (13%) is the only potential contender who registers above single digits,” noted the poll analysis.

The survey, but the way, offered respondents a dizzying choice of 16 potential Democratic candidates, among them former first ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, former Georgia legislator Stacey Abrams, California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The poll of 542 Democrat and Democrat-leaning voters was conducted March 16-20.

THE NORTHERN CHALLENGE

A House subcommittee got a reality check this week from Andrew R. Arthur, a resident fellow in law and policy for the Center for Immigration Studies. The title of the hearing tells all: “Biden’s Growing Border Crisis: Death, Drugs, and Disorder on the Northern Border.”

Keep in mind that this particular border is 5,525 miles long, and it separates seven Canadian provinces and 13 U.S. states. Mr. Arthur noted that much of that border is “rugged, isolated and relatively unpopulated,” among other things.

“Given the awesome length of the northern border, it is understaffed by any measure, and certainly when compared to the 1,954-mile U.S. southwestern border, which itself suffers from an unconscionable lack of staffing and resources,” he said.

According to the most current published statistics — released in 2020 — there were 16,878 Border Patrol agents stationed at the southern border, compared to 2,019 along the northern border.

Those hardworking agents to the north have apprehended over a million illegal entrants in just the last two fiscal years, however.

“Already, in just the first five months of fiscal year 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has encountered 68,784 aliens at the Northern border,” Mr. Arthur said.

The visitors hailed from, among other nations, India, China, Colombia, Philippines, Haiti, Venezuela, Mexico and Ukraine.

“In my more than three decades of involvement in immigration and border security—both before and after September 11th — our borders have never been less secure,” Mr. Arthur said in conclusion.

He made his case before the Homeland Security subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability. Find his testimony and his organization at Cis.org.

FOXIFIED, BUSINESS EDITION

Fox News Channel finished the first quarter of 2023 as the most-watched network on cable TV in both primetime and throughout the day, according to the most recent ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

The network is not alone, however.

Sister network Fox Business — a financial news channel — also ended the first quarter of 2023 as top dog in its field, defeating CNBC for 12 consecutive months during the important “business day” hours — from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Fox Business drew an average audience of 213,000 viewers during those hours, compared to CNBC with 188,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Fox Business’ “Kudlow” emerged as the top business program of all for the fifth consecutive quarter with 290,000 viewers, closely followed by the network’s “Varney & Co.” with 280,00 viewers.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 67% of the “world population” describe their country’s current economic situation as “bad.”

• 42% also worry about inflation in their country.

• 31% worry about poverty and social inequality.

• 29% worry about crime and violence.

• 28% worry about unemployment.

• 26% worry about financial and political corruption.

• 15% worry about climate change.

• 10% worry about military conflicts between nations.

• 6% worry about the coronavirus.

SOURCE: A Ipsos Global Advisor poll of 20,570 adults conducted from Feb. 17 to March 3 in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Chile, Colombia,France, Germany, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Peru, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and United States.

