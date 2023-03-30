Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland, went into lockdown at about 2:37 p.m. Thursday after an active shooter was reported near housing on the base.

The shooter is described as “a white male, wearing a purple sweatshirt, black shorts, carrying a AR-15 style rifle with no orange tip,” in a Facebook post from Joint Base Andrews.

While the post mentioned an active-shooter situation, it only referred to the individual as armed, with no mention of shots actually being fired.

The post also warned people to stay away from housing at Joint Base Andrews. A subsequent post told residents to call 911 for law enforcement if they see anyone outside moving during the ongoing lockdown period.

Security forces and patrols are out looking for the suspect.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.