Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is scheduled to return to the Senate the week of April 17 after weeks of treatment for depression.

Mr. Fetterman, a Democrat, checked into the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in February.

While it is unclear when he will leave the facility, he plans to return to the Capitol after the Senate’s two-week April recess, according to Politico, which first reported the development citing two persons familiar with the senator’s plans.

Mr. Fetterman’s return will be a welcome sign for Democrats, who’ve struggled to hold together their slim majority because of absences.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, remains in California for treatment of shingles.

On the Republican side, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is working from home and plans to return “soon” after suffering a concussion and minor rib fracture in a fall in Washington.

Mr. Fetterman suffered a stroke last year and tried to recover during his closely watched Senate race against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.

Republicans at the time urged Mr. Fetterman to be more transparent about his health issues. He’s contended with auditory processing issues that require him to use a device that transcribes spoken words in real time.

Post-stroke depression is fairly common but treatable, experts say, and Mr. Fetterman sought help about six weeks into his Senate tenure.

His treatment sparked an outpouring of support from persons who have battled similar health problems and want to back him as he contends with those issues as a public figure.

