Two D.C. firefighters are out of the fryer, into the fire and under internal investigation after stopping at a Chick-fil-A on their way to a medical emergency.

On March 24, a 911 operator put out a call for “Ambulance 3,” containing the two firefighters, and “Medic 3,” containing EMS personnel, to respond to an advanced life support situation for a 57-year-old woman at the Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center.

The hungry duo had already ordered the fast food on an app when the emergency call came in, so they decided to stop for “literally a few minutes tops,” according to NBC 4, which obtained a D.C. Fire and EMS special report.

Advanced life support calls are considered a “priority” situation.

Ambulance 3 was reportedly closer to the Kaiser Permanente facility than Medic 3. In the report, the unnamed firefighters wrote that their deep-fried detour did not delay medical treatment for the 57-year-old woman and that they arrived at the scene at the same time as Medic 3.

The woman was transported to a hospital.

The pair also contended that the initial emergency call was a medical unit call, writing “we knew we would just be assisting them.”

Google Maps shows that it takes roughly eight minutes to travel the 1.2 miles between the two buildings by car.

The firefighters are under internal investigation and have been put on no patient contact status.

