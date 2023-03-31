The District of Columbia’s COVID-19 centers are shutting down today.

The closures of the centers, which opened in January 2022 and provided D.C. residents with free vaccines, masks and coronavirus tests, were first announced on March 3.

The centers operated by D.C. Health provided more than 1.1 million masks, more than 80,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and flu shots, more than 450,000 rapid antigen tests and almost 40,000 PCR tests.

Starting Saturday, three D.C. pharmacies will offer free COVID-19 and flu vaccines and COVID-19 test kits until the end of July or while supplies last. The pharmacies are:

• Safeway at 490 L St. NW.

• Safeway at 3830 Georgia Ave. NW.

• Cedar Hill Urgent Care GW Health at 2228 Martin Luther King Jr Ave. SE.

