Former President Donald Trump’s campaign raised more than $4 million in the 24 hours following Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of Mr. Trump, the campaign said Friday night.

“This incredible surge of grassroots contributions confirms that the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor,” the campaign said in an email.

More than 25% of the donations came from first-time donors to the Trump campaign, the statement said, “further solidifying President Trump’s status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary.”

A grand jury in New York voted Thursday to indict Mr. Trump on fraud charges related to a 2016 hush-money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who said she had a brief affair with Mr. Trump. He denies the affair.

Mr. Trump says the prosecution is an example of “election interference” to hurt his campaign for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

