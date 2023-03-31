Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Friday said she will go to New York to protest former President Donald Trump’s indictment on charges tied to a probe into hush payments for porn star Stormy Daniels.

Ms. Greene, a Republican and staunch ally of the ex-president, announced her plans on Twitter ahead of Mr. Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan, likely on Tuesday.

“I’m going to New York on Tuesday,” she wrote. “We MUST protest the unconstitutional WITCH HUNT!”

Ms. Greene is among those who believe the indictment handed up by the grand jury is the result of a political hit job by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Mr. Trump had called on people to protest his pending indictment, though others have pushed for calm.

“I don’t think people should protest this, no,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said last month at a GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida. “We want calmness out there.”

Mr. Trump is the first president to be indicted on criminal charges.

His court appearance will likely be a tightly controlled affair involving the Secret Service.

Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told Newsmax they are working out the arrangements with Mr. Bragg’s office.

