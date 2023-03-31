There is “zero” chance that former President Donald Trump will take a plea deal if his indictment in Manhattan goes to trial, a lawyer for Mr. Trump said Friday.

Attorney Joe Tacopina said Mr. Trump won’t negotiate with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg because “there’s no crime.”

“President Trump will not take a plea deal in this case. It’s not gonna happen,” Mr. Tacopina said on NBC’s “Today” show.

A New York grand jury voted Thursday to indict Mr. Trump on fraud charges related to a hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Mr. Trump has denied having an affair.

The former president is expected to turn himself in for an arraignment in New York on Tuesday, although his lawyer said they are still working on the logistics.

Mr. Tacopina said Mr. Trump was “shocked” upon learning of the charges through media reports Thursday, but quickly geared up for the coming legal fight. The lawyer said the former president is “not going to hole up in Mar-a-Lago,” his residence in Florida.

