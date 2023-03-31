An attorney for ex-President Donald Trump says the upcoming arraignment in New York is going to be unusual but doesn’t expect to see his client in handcuffs.

The lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told Newsmax the Secret Service would not allow the ex-president to be handcuffed as part of his booking and first appearance in court, “so that’s not going to happen.”

A grand jury late Thursday indicted Mr. Trump on charges involving a hush money payment in 2016 to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Mr. Tacopina said an arraignment will likely occur Tuesday, but he’s still coordinating with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“It’s going to be something we’ve never seen before,” Mr. Tacopina said. “It should be able to be done virtually, but the district attorney doesn’t want that. They would lose their opportunity for their perp walk, their display, their dog and pony show.”

Mr. Trump reportedly faces dozens of counts in the indictment, which hasn’t been made public. New York judges usually keep charges under seal until defendants appear in court.

Mr. Tacopina said he is angry about the case related to payments in 2016 after an alleged sexual encounter between Mr. Trump and Ms. Daniels. Mr. Trump denies having an affair.

The lawyer said the case was dead and no one wanted to take it up, “yet they’re trying to fit this square peg into a round hole.”

“This is the rule of law dying,” Mr. Tacopina said. “Let’s get rid of this case and then [Mr. Trump] moves on and does what he does.”

