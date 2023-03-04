Police in Montgomery County, Maryland seized over 2,000 fentanyl pills during and after a traffic stop, the agency announced Friday.

At around 3:15 p.m. Monday, 20-year-old Markus Carter was stopped after police observed him committing an unspecified traffic infraction. Mr. Carter had two other individuals, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, with him in the vehicle.

After finding out that Mr. Carter was driving in violation of his learner’s permit and after further investigation, police decided to search Mr. Carter’s car. Inside, officers found 250 fentanyl pills, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, over $1,100, and items that indicated possible drug distribution.

Both of Mr. Carter’s passengers were released without criminal charges.

Later on Monday, officers searched Mr. Carter’s residence, finding around 1,800 more fentanyl pills, more cash, and more items that indicated possible drug distribution.

Mr. Carter has since been charged with possession of a controlled, dangerous substance with intent to distribute and illegal possession of a firearm.

Removing narcotics from the streets through traffic stops may get more difficult in the near future.

Montgomery County Councilmembers Will Jawando and Kristen Mink introduced the Safety and Traffic Equity in Policing (STEP) Act Tuesday. The law responds to a report which said that racial minorities are stopped and searched over traffic violations in numbers disproportionate to their share of the population.

Under the STEP Act, the police would not be able to conduct traffic stops based solely on licensing and registration violations, tinted windows, defective head or tail lights, illuminated license plates, or minor obstructions such as window signs or stickers.

During traffic stops, officers would be prohibited from doing consent searches of vehicles — reasonable suspicion or probable cause of a criminal offense would be required for vehicle searches.

Stops for jaywalking would also be prohibited.

In a statement to WUSA 9, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said the STEP Act is “bad legislation and will make Montgomery County less safe.”

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.