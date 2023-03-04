Former President Donald Trump on Saturday smacked down neo-conservatives and establishment Republicans, saying that they would never again lead the GOP astray now that he had remade the party.

“With you on my side, we will demolish the deep state. We will expel the warmongers. … We will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the communists. We will throw off the political class that hates our country,” he said in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington.

The former president said the neocons and globalists hate the U.S. and advocate for “no walls, no borders, bad elections, no voter ID.”

“When we started this journey — a journey like there has never been before,” Mr. Trump said, “we had a Republican party that was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open borders zealots and fools. But we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush.”

Mr. Trump promised that with him at the helm, the GOP will never go back to a party that wants to give unlimited money to fight “endless” foreign wars while seeking cuts to veterans’ benefits and retirement benefits.

