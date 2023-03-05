A handgun, knives, black face masks and gloves were seized by authorities when they raided the Pennsylvania family home of Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger following his arrest.

Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI confiscated a Smith and Wesson pocket knife, a knife in a leather sheath, and a Glock 22 with three empty magazines during the overnight raid on Dec. 30, according to an evidence log that was released last week.

Authorities also took a cell phone, laptops, dark-colored clothes and dark shoes, a silver flashlight, brown boots and New Balance shoes, and criminology books, according to court documents from Monroe County that were made public last week.

Mr. Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology doctoral student at Washington State University, is the lone suspect in the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21.

Police also seized the white Hyundai Elantra that Mr. Kohberger drove and became a vehicle of interest shortly after the Nov. 13 slayings of the four University of Idaho students.

The car was essentially dismantled, with authorities removing a door panel, seatbelt, visor, brake, and gas pedals, along with multiple seat cushions and headrests.

He was arrested at his parents’ Pennsylvania home on Dec. 30 and extradited to Idaho days later, where he was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

Mr. Kohberger faces the death penalty if he’s convicted.

A combination of cellphone records, surveillance footage of his car and DNA found on a knife sheath at the scene led police to Mr. Kohberger, according to a probable cause affidavit released following his Jan. 5 court hearing.

He has not yet entered a plea in the case. His next court date will be in June.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.