Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and her husband — frequent Trump critic George Conway — are getting divorced.

The couple issued a joint statement Saturday saying they are “in the final stages of an amicable divorce” and asked for respect for their privacy.

“We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we’ve shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority,” the couple said in the statement.

The New York Post first reported the divorce on Friday.

Mrs. Conway managed the winning Trump campaign in 2016 and became one of Donald Trump’s most loyal advisers while he was in office.

It created a strange dynamic, given that Mr. Conway often lashed out at the president on social media and later joined the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Republican group.

“Don’t assume that the things he says and does are part of a rational plan or strategy, because they seldom are,” Mr. Conway wrote about Mr. Trump in 2019. “Consider them as a product of his pathologies, and they make perfect sense.”

The former president went after Mr. Conway separately, tweeting “George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted.”

Mrs. Conway wrote in her 2022 memoir, “Here’s the Deal,” that her husband’s public attacks on Mr. Trump were considered “cheating by tweeting” and that she was “having a hard time competing with his new fling.”

The couple announced they were leaving politics in the summer of 2020 in order to focus on their family.

