Observers of the Senate will have to remain patient “until the end of the year” to know what Sen. Joe Manchin III’s political future holds.

The West Virginia Democrat said Sunday he’s “not taking anything off the table, and I’m not putting anything on the table,” as Republicans line up to challenge him in what will be a pivotal seat for Democrats in 2024 to retain their one-seat majority.

“Any decisions I make politically will not be done until the end of the year. I’m focused on fixing what’s wrong with Washington, and the politics are so toxic,” Mr. Manchin said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “We’ve got a runaway debt. We got inflation that’s killing people. We’ve got unsecured energy. We have a border that’s out of control. You’re telling me we’re in the same ballgame, in the same ballpark? I don’t think so.”

The moderate Democrat frequently bucks his party and doubled down on his refusal to endorse President Biden for reelection amid increasing criticism of the administration’s agenda.

Still, Mr. Manchin showed no indication he may become a Republican in order to boost his electability in a ruby-red state.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, says he’s considering a run for Mr. Manchin’s seat and that he’ll make a decision in the coming weeks.

GOP Rep. Alex Mooney has already declared his candidacy.

“There’s plenty of time for the election. This is the problem with America right now,” Mr. Manchin said. “We start an election every time there’s a cycle coming.”

