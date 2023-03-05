Sen. Sherrod Brown is sidestepping whether President Biden might be a drag on his reelection campaign in the key swing state of Ohio, as Senate Democrats look to hold on to their razor-thin majority in 2024.

“I don’t think a lot about that,” Mr. Brown said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” before pivoting to the train derailment in East Palestine and legislation passed by Congress for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits overseas.

The three-term senator won reelection in 2018 by nearly 7 percentage points during an anti-Trump blue wave, but the former president carried the state over Mr. Biden by 8 points.

Mr. Brown is the lone statewide elected Democrat in Ohio, one of several toss-up races the party must defend in a state where Republicans have increasingly dominated.

Republicans successfully retained the state’s other Senate seat in the November midterm elections with the election of Sen. J.D. Vance, a Trump-backed candidate who defeated Democrat Tim Ryan by more than 6 points in a year when the GOP saw its Senate minority shrink by one.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.