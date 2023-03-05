The top Republican and top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee blasted the FBI Sunday over its refusal to divulge details about the apparent mishandling of classified materials by President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The frustration from committee Chair Mike Turner, Ohio Republican, and Rep. Jim Himes, Connecticut Democrat, underscores the lack of answers and satisfaction on Capitol Hill in the wake of a classified briefing from the intelligence community.

“The FBI is not being forthcoming. They’re not giving us the information,” Mr. Turner said in a joint interview with Mr. Himes on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “They’re claiming that it’s going to affect the outcome of their investigation, which of course it can’t, because the people who are the targets of their investigation know what is in those documents, and we have the clearance and the ability to look at these documents.”

Mr. Himes suggested they know very little — if anything — about the classification levels of the documents and whether there’s a distinction between those found to be improperly in possession of Mr. Biden, Mr. Pence and former President Donald Trump.

“We have not been shown anything that would allow us to draw that conclusion,” Mr. Himes said. “Neither one of us are satisfied that we got enough information to execute our primary responsibility of making sure that sources and methods have been protected.”

