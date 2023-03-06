Even if snowflakes aren’t all that common in June and July, Kid Rock still wants none at his next concert tour.

The veteran rock star, who has declared himself “uncancelable,” publicly announced Monday four concert dates for this summer.

His tour is billed as the “No Snowflakes Summer Concert” series.

2023 ARENA DATES

THE FOUR-CITY LIMITED RUN WILL FEATURE DIFFERENT SPECIAL GUESTS ON EACH NIGHT:

CHRIS JANSON, MARCUS KING, TRAVIS TRITT, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD

Tix Available Tues. Mar 7 with Artist Presale

Kid Rock publicly backed Donald Trump and the former president made a recorded appearance at last summer’s shows.

“I’m uncancelable … because I don’t give a f—,” he said in an interview with Fox News last year. “I’m not in bed with any big corporate things at the end of the day, there’s nobody that beholden to, no record companies, [no] corporate interests — no nothing.”

The four dates each will have a different opening act.

The shows are June 23 in Austin, Texas, with Chris Janson opening; June 24 in Fort Worth, Texas, with Marcus King supporting; July 1 in Nashville, Tennessee, with Travis Tritt opening; and July 14 in Detroit with Grand Funk Railroad kicking off the night.

All four shows will be in NBA/NHL-caliber indoor arenas that can hold from 10,000 to 20,000 people.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday “with Artist Presale” and then on Friday at Kid Rock’s website.

