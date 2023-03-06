The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, was vandalized with a spray-painted message that read “Ron DeFascist,” ahead of an appearance by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Simi Valley Police Department said library employees found the message in black paint on an entrance sign early Sunday and removed the graffiti before Mr. DeSantis arrived for a speech later that day.

“The vandalism took place during the night and there were no witnesses. There is no indication of threats or any other crimes,” the police said in a statement. “Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Simi Valley Police Department Tip Line at (805) 583-6984.”

The graffiti failed to deter Mr. DeSantis, who drew a packed house with an estimated 1,300 attendees for a speech in which he dinged California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

“I know you’ve got a lot of problems out here, but your governor is very concerned about what we are doing in Florida so I figured I had to come by,” said the Florida Republican.

Mr. Newsom released an ad last year in Florida, declaring “Freedom is under attack in your state” and encouraging Floridians to move to California. Certainly the Golden State could use a boost: California’s population dropped by about 500,000 from April 2020 to June 2022.

Mr. DeSantis’ address came a day after former President Donald Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington, D.C. The two are seen as the leading contenders for the Republican presidential nomination, although Mr. DeSantis has not declared his candidacy.

Mr. DeSantis’ appearance coincided with the Feb. 28 release of his new book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”

About 100 protesters held an anti-DeSantis demonstration at the bottom of the hill leading to the presidential library and museum, according to local reports.

