President Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for a state dinner next month, the White House announced Tuesday.

The event for Mr. Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee is slated for April 26.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the dinner will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the two countries, which she said has strengthened peace and stability throughout the globe.

“The presidents will discuss our shared resolve to deepen and broaden our political, economic, security and people-to-people ties,” she said.

The state dinner is Mr. Biden’s second as president. The first was in December when Mr. Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife.

A state visit is the highest level and involves lots of pomp and circumstance, culminating with the dinner.

The last visit to the U.S. by a Korean leader was 12 years ago when then-President Lee Myung-bak arrived in October 2011 upon the invitation of President Barack Obama.

Mr. Yoon and Mr. Biden have been working to wean their countries off the Chinese supply chain as well as counter Beijing and North Korea’s military aggression in the region.

The two spoke in November about North Korea’s missile program and will talk again in May when Japan hosts the Group of Seven Summit, a meeting of the leading industrial nations.

