Speed cameras were installed Monday in a new work zone on a Maryland portion of Maryland Route 295, also known as the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

The work zone, part of the state’s SafeZones program, is on the two bridges over the Amtrak railway in Anne Arundel County, just south of Maryland Interstate 195.

The speed limit in the new work zone is 55 mph. There is a 21-day warning period, during which civil citations and fines for speed violations will not be issued. Starting on March 27, the owners of vehicles recorded going 12 or more miles above the limit will be fined $40.

Equipment will be placed in both directions on the roadway. Contractor crews are repairing the concrete and replacing the bearings of the two bridges over the Amtrak railway.

The Maryland State Highway Administration also warns drivers that shoulder closures as well as single-lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. are possible while repair work is ongoing. The work is projected to end this spring, weather permitting.

