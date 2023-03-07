OPINION:

Editor’s note: This is one in a series examining the Constitution and Federalist Papers in today’s America.

Every day we are reminded that the states are going their own way. Some are outlawing “trans”formation for minors, while others are declaring themselves to be transgender sanctuaries. Just about every social issue — and more than a few economic issues, such as the fate of state income taxes — has become a political football.

All of this, of course, is exactly as the Founders intended. As James Madison put it, “The diversity in the faculties of men” guarantees that there will be inequality, and from that inequality, class differences, and all manner of political strife. So, what was the solution? Compartmentalization, so that the ship of state has the same structural safety feature as a ship at sea. Happily, compartmentalization was already a feature of American life, in the form of the original 13 states. Now all that was needed was for the Constitution to formally accommodate this diversity within an effective nation-state.

The Founders got to work. Arguing in favor of the Constitution in 1788, Alexander Hamilton declared that the people of each state would know best and that “on these principles, the attachment of the individual will be first and forever secured by the states governments.” Yet not everyone trusted Hamilton nor others who were thought to be fond of centralized power. So, in 1791, the American people, working through their respective states, ratified the 10th Amendment, thereby assuring the principle of states’ rights, also known as federalism.

States’ rights took a hit in the Civil War, when the South refused to take the deal that Abraham Lincoln offered — stay in the Union as slave states. Lincoln’s hope, of course, was that the evil institution of slavery would wither away. Yet after the Civil War, Lincoln’s pick to be chief justice of the Supreme Court, Salmon P. Chase, wrote, “The Constitution in all its provisions, looks to an indestructible Union, composed of indestructible states.”

Today, some worry that the red-blue divisions in the U.S. are so deep that we could see another civil war. But here’s why we won’t: Federalism, aka states’ rights. You see, if someone is unhappy in one state, he or she can move to another state. So today, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis hails his home as the “free state of Florida,” while California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, beckons Americans to find freedom in his state.

Who’s right? Who has the better vision of freedom? That’s for the American people to decide. One way to observe their choice is to see how they vote with their feet. California, for instance, is losing population, while Florida is gaining population. Overall, about 1.5% of Americans move across a state line each year. That’s probably enough population leakage to keep people happy — including being happy with the thought that “those” people are on “their” side of the border.

In the meantime, about the only issue that Americans can agree on is that the federal government is not providing much unity. One-size government does not fit all. As recently as two years ago, blue states seized every opportunity to block the policies of President Trump. For instance, then-California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, sued the Trump administration more than 100 times. In 2021, President Biden appointed him Health and Human Services secretary.

Not surprisingly, once installed in Washington, Mr. Becerra proved to be just as much of a lightning rod as his Republican predecessor. These days, it’s red states that are suing him and the rest of the Biden administration. If Republicans were to win the White House in 2024, it’s the blue states that would once again put on their suing shoes.

This is diversity in action. Republicans in Republican states have their vision of the good life, and Democrats in Democratic states have theirs, and those who don’t like it, can leave it. It is, after all, easier to switch locations than to fight.

A kind of red-blue homeostasis has set in.

So, its differences notwithstanding, the country stays together. That’s a tribute to the federalist architecture of the Constitution: Red states can be red, and blue can be blue —in the same country, and not kill each other. Not bad!

If you see a Founder, give him a hug.

• James P. Pinkerton is former White House domestic policy aide to Presidents Reagan and George H. W. Bush.