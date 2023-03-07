The body of a hiker who slipped from a cliff off the Oregon coast has been recovered after it drifted out to sea Saturday.

That afternoon, Henry Minh Hoang of West Covina, California, was walking beyond the safety rail in the area known as the “punch bowl” in the Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area when he slipped and fell about 20 feet to the shoreline below.

He was knocked unconscious and subsequently swept out to sea by the waves, police said.

Authorities began their search Saturday evening, but were unsuccessful and called off the search until Sunday. Police discovered Hoang’s body at 4:30 p.m.

The area that Hoang has been hiking is a particularly dangerous area of the park. The Cape Kiwanda website notes that the sandstone can crumble, causing deadly slips.

“Beyond the fence, the cliff edge can — and will — crumble without warning. It’s dangerous, and people have died after climbing over the safety fences. Don’t do it. The views are spectacular from the established viewpoints, on the safe side of the fence.”

Hoang was 25 years old.

