Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is on the path to recovery and will be “back soon” as he seeks treatment for depression, his aides say.

His chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, shared photos of himself meeting with Mr. Fetterman, a Democrat, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to discuss policy issues.

“Productive morning with Senator Fetterman at Walter Reed discussing the rail safety legislation, Farm Bill and other Senate business,” Mr. Jentleson tweeted Monday. “John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes.”

Mr. Fetterman, donning a Carhartt hooded sweatshirt, is seen in the photos going over documents and speaking to Mr. Jentleson.

Mr. Fetterman won a hotly contested Senate seat while recovering from a stroke last year, though he continues to battle health issues in the public eye.

During the campaign last year, Republicans repeatedly pressed Mr. Fetterman to disclose more details about his health status. The senator’s absence has raised questions about his political future and the trajectory of the 51-49 Democratic majority in the Senate.

It’s also sparked an outpouring of support from persons who have battled similar health problems and want to back him as he contends with those issues as a public figure.

Mr. Fetterman’s aides say the senator is in regular contact with staff. They also highlighted a Philadelphia Inquirer story that says he sponsored a bill from the hospital.

“He’s laser focused on PA & will be back soon,” Mr. Jentleson said in his tweet.

