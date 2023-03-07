A Virginia homeowner was accused of shooting a naked woman in the leg after she broke into his home and assaulted him with a skillet last month, according to authorities.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said 35-year-old Paula Michelle Locklear was briefly hospitalized before being charged with breaking and entering an occupied home while armed with a deadly weapon on Feb. 26.

That day, authorities said a homeowner in Austinville in southwestern Virginia heard a noise coming from the backdoor of his home. That’s when he saw an “unclothed female” walking in and striking the homeowner with a cast iron skillet.

The homeowner was able to push Ms. Locklear out of the home and lock her out, according to the sheriff’s office. She then turned off the house’s electrical breakers and “started beating on the kitchen window while yelling at the homeowner to get out of her house or she was going to kill him.”

Deputies said the homeowner shot Ms. Locklear in the leg once she began beating on the same door she had just walked in through.

Ms. Locklear is being held without bond pending her arraignment. The sheriff’s office said no charges were filed against the homeowner because it was a justified self-defense shooting.

