Two child sex offenders were arrested last month after they illegally crossed the U.S. southern border into Texas, federal officials said Monday.

Mexican national Manuel Gamez-Bustos was one of 11 people taken into custody by Border Patrol agents near Comstock on Feb. 24 when the group was caught trying to pass through a local ranch.

Gamez-Bustos, 40, has a 2018 conviction for sexual assault and sexual battery of a child in Florida. He served time in prison until he was deported in 2022.

Agents near Eagle Pass found out they had apprehended Honduran national Henry Bonila-Maldonado when he was in a group of six people who were detained on Feb. 27.

Bonila-Maldonado, 27, was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor in New York in 2016. He was sentenced to serve prison time until his deportation in 2017.

Both men could face up to 20 years in prison for being ex-convicts who illegally re-entered the U.S.

