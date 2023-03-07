A woman’s mysterious death aboard a cruise ship that was bound for the Bahamas is being investigated by the FBI.

The FBI’s Columbia, South Carolina, field office said crew members and medical staff were made aware of an “unresponsive” female passenger on the Carnival’s Sunshine cruise ship that departed from that city Feb. 27.

Life-saving efforts were taken to resuscitate the woman, but she was pronounced dead on the ship.

“This incident was isolated and there was no threat to any other passengers before or after the passenger was found deceased,” the FBI said in a press release.

FBI agents investigated the woman’s room aboard the ship once it returned to Charleston on Saturday. The agency said it investigates suspicious deaths of people as well as “certain crimes on the high seas.”

Carnival told CBS News that it’s cooperating with the investigation, which is being handled by the FBI and authorities in the Bahamas.

“Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau, and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy,” the cruise line said in a statement to the network.

