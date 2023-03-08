Investigators and families of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 are re-upping their calls for the government to continue searching for the plane that mysteriously disappeared nine years ago.

Ocean Infinity, a U.S.-based marine robotics company, told The Guardian that it has evidence that could lead to the discovery of the plane that seemingly vanished over the South China Sea on March 8, 2014, while carrying 239 people on its flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Oliver Plunkett, CEO of Ocean Infinity, said during the annual MH370 remembrance event that he would approach the Malaysian government with the new evidence in the coming weeks, though he didn’t share what that evidence is.

The Washington Times reached out to Ocean Infinity to see what new evidence the company has related to the plane’s search. The company has yet to respond.

In 2018, Ocean Infinity conducted an unsuccessful second search for the aircraft in the Indian Ocean. Blaine Gibson, a hobbyist wreck hunter, said he found several pieces of the plane on Madagascar, an island country off the coast of Africa, that authorities confirmed were consistent with the Boeing 777 that went missing, according to Fox News.

Voice 370, a group of people related to those aboard the missing plane, is also calling on Malaysian authorities to support Ocean Infinity’s prospective search.

“While the next of kin of the passengers and crew on board attempt to rebuild our lives, the threat to global aviation safety remains a live issue,” the group said in a statement. “As long as we remain in the dark about what happened to MH370, we will never be able to prevent a similar tragedy.”

The Malaysian government has said it needs convincing evidence if it were to restart its search. The country worked with China and Australia during an exhaustive search for the plane that covered land, air and sea before it was called off in 2017.

“I reiterate [the] government’s position that due consideration will be given to search operations should there be new and credible information on the aircraft’s final resting place,” Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke told The Guardian.

Ocean Infinity has said it won’t charge for its search efforts unless it finds clues related to the plane’s whereabouts.

