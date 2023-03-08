A Connecticut elementary math teacher has resigned following an investigation that found she performed a chokehold on three students.

Stefanie Sanabria, a teacher for Norwalk Public Schools, allegedly demonstrated the martial arts moves on three fifth graders causing one to lose consciousness.

She is now facing charges of second-degree strangulation, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor. None of the students suffered permanent injuries.

“With the assistance of the Norwalk Police Department, we determined that a teacher was demonstrating defensive holds to students, and a student fainted during that demonstration.” the district told Fox.

The Norwalk Police special victims unit began their investigation after learning of the incident from the school on Feb. 24.

Ms. Sanabria is being held on a $20,000 bond and is expected to make an appearance in court on March 10.

