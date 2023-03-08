U.S. troops at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26, 2021, believed they identified the Islamic State suicide bomber who ultimately killed 13 Americans and nearly 200 Afghans at the height of America’s frantic military exit. But confusion over the rules of engagement and exactly who could give the order to fire, one service member recalled, allowed the bomber to escape and carry out the attack.

Other personnel who were at the scene told lawmakers at a Wednesday hearing that the Biden administration at sundown stopped processing the U.S. citizens and Afghan allies frantically trying to board planes and flee the country. That decision, they argued, helped create a massive bottleneck and turned the airport into a scene of chaos, confusion and human suffering.

Perhaps most disturbing of all, witnesses to the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan said they watched as some desperate Afghans purposefully killed themselves on the razor-wire fences that surrounded the Kabul airfield, choosing a painful, public suicide over the treatment they believed they’d get from the extremist Taliban government that retook control of the nation with stunning speed as the American and allied forces departed.

Those are just a few of the first-hand accounts recounted Wednesday during a widely anticipated House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, which marked the end of the longest war in U.S. history but has become widely regarded as an unmitigated foreign policy disaster that cast a dark cloud over the first year of the new Biden administration.

Wednesday’s hearing is the first on Afghanistan since Republicans took control of the House in January, and GOP leaders promised a string of further hearings to hold the administration accountable for what they say was an unforgivable mishandling of the withdrawal and its aftermath — an accounting they say the previous Democratic-controlled House failed to pursue.

Indeed, witnesses said they believe there’s been little accountability for a series of disastrous decisions at the highest levels of government. No notable administration officials or senior military officials have been fired as a result.

“I want America to know the truth: The Afghanistan withdrawal was an organizational failure at multiple levels,” said Aidan Gunderson, an Army specialist who was at the Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate on Aug. 26, 2021, and watched the carnage that unfolded that day.

He also saw the longer-term fallout of America’s decision to leave.

“I was born one year before 9/11,” he said. “For 20 years of my life, we were at war. And there I was, watching the enemy take over the capital.”

Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, who lost an arm and a leg as a result of injuries he suffered during the Aug. 26 Abbey Gate attack, told lawmakers that the withdrawal “was a catastrophe in my opinion. And there was an inexcusable lack of accountability.”

“No one was held accountable,” he added “No one was, and no one is, to this day.”

Top Republicans on the panel took direct aim at President Biden and top administration officials for what they say was a lack of planning for the withdrawal itself and the inability — or perhaps unwillingness — to do what was necessary to get all U.S. citizens and Afghan allies out of the country before Kabul fell to the Taliban.

“Multiple people in the Biden administration said they planned for every contingency. They did not,” committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul said.

“What happened in Afghanistan was a systemic breakdown of the federal government at every level, and a stunning, stunning failure of leadership by the Biden administration,” the Texas Republican said. “This was an abdication of the most basic duties of the United States government — to protect Americans and leave no one behind.”

Exactly who bears blame, and how much of it, depends largely on one’s political point of view. Democrats at Wednesday’s hearing were quick to point out that it was former President Donald Trump, not Mr. Biden, who negotiated directly with the Taliban and froze the U.S.-backed Afghan government out of those talks.

Critics say Mr. Trump’s deal was a major contributing factor to the quick collapse of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government in August 2021 and the Afghan military’s rapid defeat at the hands of a highly motivated Taliban insurgent force. Mr. Biden, they say, was forced to make the best of a timetable already pre-determined when he took office.

“Imagine what that did to the Afghan morale in the military, and their government,” said Rep. Gerald Connolly, Virginia Democrat.

The deal negotiated by the Trump administration laid out an eventual U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in exchange for numerous commitments by the Taliban, including a vow to never again allow Afghanistan to be used as a home base by extremist groups such as al Qaeda.

But U.S. and international assessments made clear in early 2021 that the Taliban was not living up to its promises, and that numerous terrorist groups — including al Qaeda and the Islamic State — had a presence in the country.

Despite that, the Biden administration proceeded with the withdrawal.

Scenes of horror

For his part, Mr. Biden and his allies have argued that it was long past time for America’s combat forces to get out of Afghanistan. In that sense, Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump actually agreed; both men cast the conflict as a “forever war” that needed to end.

After 20 years of engagement, however, Mr. Biden said there was simply no way to exit gracefully.

“The bottom line is: There is no evacuation from the end of a war that you can run without the kinds of complexities, challenges, and threats we faced. None,” Mr. Biden said in late August 2021, after the U.S. withdrawal was completed.

Some witnesses at Wednesday’s hearing didn’t disagree with that broad policy objective of finally ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan. But they argued the specifics of how the withdrawal was executed deserve scrutiny.

For example, military members who were at the scene in August said that U.S. diplomatic personnel were not processing would-be evacuees throughout the night, wasting valuable time and allowing larger and larger crowds to gather at a Kabul airport that lacked the capacity to handle so many people.

“There was no plan in place throughout the evening. The State Department would not take Afghans we processed or searched, so eventually we just stopped throughout the evening,” said Sgt. Vargas-Andrews.

The State Department has vehemently defended the process and said that the U.S. did the best it could given the circumstances. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also has said the Trump administration deserves much of the blame for setting up a timeline for America’s withdrawal.

“We inherited a deadline. We did not inherit a plan,” Mr. Blinken told lawmakers in September 2021.

Sgt. Vargas-Andrews also said that on Aug. 26, he and other military personnel identified the individual they believed to be the Islamic State suicide bomber who soon after blew himself up. He said he sought permission from his commanders to take out the suspect, but was denied amid apparent confusion over who could give the order to fire in such a chaotic environment.

“Eventually the individual disappeared,” Sgt. Vargas-Andrews said.

Democrats acknowledged that the withdrawal did not play out as anyone intended. But they defended the Biden administration and ascribed little blame to officials in the State Department, Pentagon or elsewhere across the government.

“Withdrawals are difficult. They’re never pristine. They’re never organized. They never go to plan,” said Rep. Brad Sherman, California Democrat. “America decided we didn’t want a ‘forever war’ and there’s no pristine way to withdraw.”

• Ben Wolfgang can be reached at bwolfgang@washingtontimes.com.