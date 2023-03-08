Sen. Joe Manchin III revealed Wednesday he will oppose confirming President Biden’s nominee to head the IRS in a protest vote against the way the administration has implemented Democrats’ tax-and-climate spending law known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

The conservative West Virginia Democrat’s bucking of Daniel Werfel for IRS commissioner came just hours before the Senate was set to vote on his confirmation but after months of Mr. Manchin accusing the administration of subverting the law when it came to doling out tax green energy credits for electric vehicles.

“Instead of adhering to congressional intent and prioritizing our nation’s energy and national security, the Treasury Department has pandered to automakers and progressive extremist groups and continued to sacrifice the national security of the United States of America,” Mr. Manchin said in a statement. “While Daniel Werfel is supremely qualified to serve as the IRS commissioner, I have zero faith he will be given the autonomy to perform the job in accordance with the law, and for that reason I cannot support his nomination.”

The Treasury Department, which oversees the IRS, has refused for months to comply with domestic sourcing requirements for EV components in order for consumers to receive tax credits of up to $7,500.

Despite Mr. Manchin crossing party lines, Mr. Werfel is still expected to be confirmed Wednesday afternoon with bipartisan support.

