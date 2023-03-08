A teacher from Prince George’s County, Maryland, died last week after he was caught in the crossfire of a Southeast D.C. shootout days earlier while working his side gig as an Uber driver.

Metropolitan Police in the District said Brice Djembissi, 37, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was one of three victims in the 3 p.m. Feb. 26 shooting on the 2200 block of Savannah Street SE.

Djembissi died from his injuries in the shooting Friday. The other two people who were hurt — a man and a woman walking on the street — survived the incident.

“The act that [the shooters] did, it changed a whole lot of people’s lives. Not just me,” his wife, Sidoline Atabong, told local ABC affiliate WJLA-TV. “My kids, they don’t have a father no more. I don’t have a husband no more.”

The couple immigrated from Cameroon. The father leaves behind three children, ages 8, 4 and 15 months old.

She told the station that Djembissi’s car was shot from two sides.

D.C. police said 103 shell casings were found at the scene. Surveillance photos released by police showed one of the suspects is a young Black male.

