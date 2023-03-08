The Food and Drug Administration published the recall of a nano silver diet supplement product Wednesday, as part of a permanent injunction against the manufacturer over unsubstantiated COVID-19 treatment claims.

The diet supplement in question was sold by the Natural Solutions Foundation from Jan. 22, 2020, to Dec. 27, 2021. “Nano silver” products are extra-small particles of the precious metal floating in a liquid solution.

The Natural Solutions Foundation, along with trustees Rima Laibow and Ralph Fucetola, had advertised the “Dr Rima Recommends Nano Silver 10 parts per million dietary supplement,” as being capable of treating and preventing COVID-19.

Those claims prompted federal action against the product.

Neither the foundation nor the trustees admitted or denied the federal government’s contention that the supplement was falsely advertised.

Instead, they agreed to a consent decree in December 2021; one of the terms of the permanent injunction was a recall of the product.

“This recall has been initiated because the product is labeled as a dietary supplement that, in the opinion of the government, makes unsubstantiated health claims that the product will prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19,” the Natural Solutions Foundation wrote in the recall notice.

Customers have 22 days starting from Tuesday to request a refund from the Natural Solutions Foundation, which asks customers to return the product and a form to the manufacturer’s mailing address.

The address is 58 Plotts Road, Newton, New Jersey 07860. A return address is also requested by the Natural Solutions Foundation, which will send out refund checks to customers.

