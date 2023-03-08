A Russian hacker group released nude photos of cancer patients over the weekend after carrying out a ransomware attack on a Pennsylvania hospital system last month.

Hackers from the group ALPHV, also known as BlackCat, also stole passport information and personal data related to patients from the Lehigh Valley Health Network, according to a picture of the ransom note obtained by malware database vx-underground.

“Our blog is followed by a lot of world media; the case will be widely publicized and will caused significant damage to your business,” ALPHV’s ransom note from Saturday night reads. “Your time is running out. We are ready to unleash our full power on you!”

According to vx-underground, the nude photos were of topless female breast cancer patients.

The hospital system described the stolen photos as “clinically appropriate” and said they included three screenshots of cancer patients receiving radiation oncology treatment, according to Lehigh Valley News. The hacker group also stole seven documents containing patient information.

“This unconscionable criminal act takes advantage of patients receiving cancer treatment, and LVHN condemns this despicable behavior,” the health network said in a prepared statement to the local news website.

Lehigh Valley Health Network revealed last month that it suffered a cyber breach Feb. 6. Health officials soon learned that ALPHV, known for targeting academic and medical institutions, was behind the attack.

The hackers demanded a payment, which the hospital system refused to pay. The group ALPHV has sought ransoms as high as $1.5 million, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

