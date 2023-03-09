Chart-topping podcaster Joe Rogan created a safe space for “cancellable” comedians by opening up his own comedy club in the heart of Austin, Texas.

The alien-themed Comedy Mothership is located on the city’s historic Sixth Street where the former Ritz Theater was located, according to KXAN-TV, Austin’s NBC affiliate. He was first reported to have purchased the space in May 2022.

Mr. Rogan did a Q&A session with the crowd after welcoming everyone to the venue.

“I’m drunk and on mushrooms in my new club!” Mr. Rogan said opening night Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “This is as high as I’ve ever been onstage. I need to connect with this moment. … You can’t fire me from my own club, b—!”

The club leans into the transgressive image Mr. Rogan has developed as host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. His website’s FAQ page advises patrons to research comedians beforehand since “comedy is subjective and certain comedians are not for everybody.”

Opening night featured edgy acts: Roseanne Barr, Ron White, Tim Dillion, David Lucas and Tony Hinchcliffe. As is standard with most comedians who might ruffle the public’s feathers, guests had to store their phones with attendants during the performances.

“I want to thank Joe for building this wonderful Mothership for comedians,” said Ms. Barr, who had her run-ins with cancel culture over the years. “It’s so great in the green room with everybody up there being drunk and smoking pot, just like at the Comedy Store when Mitzi Shore was still alive, and comedy was f—ing king.”

Ms. Barr then called Disney “satanic” and aired grievances about her issues with former employer ABC.

“After 30 years of fighting ABC to have Black writers and Black characters on my show and then having the same f—ing libtards turn around and call me a racist, it really f—ing pissed me off,” the comedian said.

Most of the upcoming shows are billed as “Joe Rogan and Friends.” Before gaining recognition as host of “Fear Factor” and as a UFC commentator and podcaster, Mr. Rogan got his start as a stand-up comedian.

