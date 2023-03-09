The National Park Service has announced it will be making improvements to Maryland Route 295, the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, over the next few months.

Planned improvements run the gamut. There will be 154 signs replaced, with 33 new signs added along the major commuter roadway.

Guardrails along the road will be repaired and replaced.

The installations and repairs will be starting in the spring, and are projected to be finished sometime this summer. The National Park Service warns that there will be lane closures during non-peak periods as part of the work on the road.

Compared to the older signs being replaced, the new signage will meet new standards of appearance. The signs, much like a bicycle reflector, will reflect light back to the source to be more visible at night.

The color of the signs will keep with the existing color scheme so as to accentuate the scenic nature of the parkway.

Signs barring commercial vehicles, buses, and trucks carrying over 10,000 pounds will be installed at the top of each entrance ramp onto the parkway.

Mile markers will also be installed from the D.C. boundary to Jessup, Maryland, where the parkway meets Maryland Route 175. Past that point, the road is maintained by the state of Maryland, instead of the National Park Service.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.