Leading Democrats said Thursday they are praying for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after the Kentucky Republican was hospitalized after falling late Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, opened floor proceedings by saying he spoke to Mr. McConnell’s staff after his political rival tripped and fell during a private dinner.

“I join every single one of my colleagues in wishing Leader McConnell a speedy and full recovery,” Mr. Schumer said.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, New York Democrat, started his weekly press conference with similar well-wishes.

“We are praying for a swift and a full and speedy recovery, and we stand with him and his family in that regard,” Mr. Jeffries said.

Mr. McConnell’s office released a statement on the incident early Thursday.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” McConnell spokesman David Popp said.

The extent and nature of Mr. McConnell’s injuries were unclear.

Punchbowl News reported the incident took place at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington.

The 81-year-old senator fractured his shoulder in 2019 after a fall at his Kentucky home.

Mr. McConnell suffered from polio as an infant, leaving him with a slight limp.

