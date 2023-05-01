President Biden met with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Monday, sending a message to China that Washington’s alliances in the Indo-Pacific region remain strong despite Beijing’s increased aggression.

Mr. Marcos’s visit to the White House came just days after the two countries’ militaries held joint exercises aimed at curbing China’s influence and boosting the U.S.’s ability to defend Taiwan if Beijing orders an invasion.

“The United States also remains ironclad in our commitment to the defense of the Philippines, including the South China Sea, and will continue to support the Philippines’ military modernization,” Mr. Biden said ahead of his bilateral meeting with Mr. Marcos.

That’s what Mr. Marcos wanted to hear from the U.S. president. He arrived in Washington planning to press Mr. Biden on his commitment to defend the island nation and strengthen economic alliances to counter China.

Mr. Marcos said the Philippines needs assurances from the U.S. because it sits in “possibly the most complicated geopolitical situation in the world right now.”

“So it is only natural that the Philippines look to its sole treaty partner in the world to strengthen, to redefine, the relationship that we have and the roles that we play in the face of those rising tensions that we see now around the South China Sea and Asia Pacific,” Mr. Marcos before sitting down to talk with Mr. Biden.

As part of Mr. Marcos’s visit, the White House is unveiling several new initiatives aimed at bolstering the alliance, according to senior administration officials who briefed reporters. Plans include a new set of bilateral defense guidelines along with the transfer of C-130 aircraft and additional patrol vehicles to help modernize Manila’s military.

Other initiatives announced Monday include a U.S. trade mission to the Philippines later this year, and $3 billion in public and private financing to boost the nation’s infrastructure for critical minerals, the officials said.

During their talks, Mr. Biden reaffirmed Washington’s security commitment to the Philippines, which dates back to a 1951 mutual defense treaty.

Despite the leaders’ efforts to show a unified front, there was no joint press conference. Mr. Biden held a joint press conference last week when South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was in town for a state visit.

Neither Mr. Biden nor Mr. Marcos took questions from reporters, despite major crises, including the collapse of First Republic Bank and the ongoing standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling.

Mr. Biden did make remarks earlier in the day about First Republic Bank but did not take reporters’ questions.

