Hunter Biden pays $20,000 per month in child support for a daughter neither he nor his father, President Biden, include in their lives or even acknowledge, his lawyer revealed at a hearing ordered by an Arkansas judge considering his bid to lower the payments.

The president’s son appeared in court Monday in Batesville, Arkansas, on the orders of Independence County Circuit Court Judge Holly L. Meyer, who wants to get to the bottom of exactly how much money Hunter Biden earns and whether an infamous discarded laptop computer, which contained information about his finances, actually belongs to him.

The child support case is forcing a closer examination of Hunter Biden’s finances as he faces both a federal investigation involving tax crimes and a congressional probe into lucrative foreign business deals that provided hefty payments to him and other family members who allegedly cashed in on the president’s name.

In a hearing last week, Hunter Biden’s lawyer told Judge Meyer the laptop, which contained income information pertinent to the child support case, as well as disturbing photos and emails detailing a Biden family money-making scheme, does not belong to the president’s son.

“It’s not my client’s laptop as far as I know,” Hunter Biden’s attorney, Brent Langdon, said.

The case also highlights the Biden family’s refusal to publicly acknowledge the 4-year-old girl at the center of the child support lawsuit, Navy Joan Roberts. She is Hunter Biden’s fourth daughter and one of his five children. She was born following his brief relationship with Lunden Roberts, 32, who he met while she was performing in a Washington strip club.

The Biden family has never publicly acknowledged the little girl, excluding her name from a lineup of Christmas stockings on a White House fireplace mantle, and leaving her off the invite list for the traditional Easter egg roll on the White House lawn.

President Biden last week proudly named six of his grandchildren at a “Take Your Child to Work Day” event on the White House grounds. He left out Navy Joan.

“They’re crazy about me,” Mr. Biden told the crowd after listing six grandchildren. “Because I pay so much attention to them.”

He’s never talked about Navy Joan, and Hunter Biden is now seeking to slash how much he pays each month in child support, citing a decrease in his income.

Wearing a dark suit, the president’s son was ushered into the courthouse Monday protected by law enforcement who surrounded the street and Secret Service agents who followed him into the building.

No cameras were allowed in the courtroom and the proceedings were relayed from news outlets positioned in the room, including the monthly child support amount, which was reported first by CNN.

Navy’s mother, Lunden Roberts, now lives in Arkansas. In a separate court filing, she’s seeking to change Navy Joan’s last name to Biden, which Hunter Biden is contesting.

According to court documents, Ms. Roberts said her daughter would benefit from having the Biden name, which “is now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.” Hunter Biden’s attorney has demanded “strict proof thereof that such request is in the best interest of the child,” according to court documents reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

According to Ms. Roberts, he is not involved in Navy’s life. Hunter Biden initially denied fathering the child but his paternity was proven by a court-ordered DNA test.

At the hearing, Hunter Biden revealed that he has paid $750,000 so far for the care of Navy Joan.

The judge ordered him to answer written questions about his finances, which include investments and the sale of his artwork which is priced as high as $500,000 apiece.

A bench trial on Hunter Biden’s request to lower Navy Joan’s monthly payments is slated for mid-July.

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.