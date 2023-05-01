House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on a visit to Israel Monday emphatically condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said he supports continued aid for Kyiv after a Russian reporter asked if the U.S. would pull back on its support.

The California Republican was clearly angry after the reporter said, “We know that you don’t support the current unlimited and uncontrolled supplies of weaponry and aid to Ukraine.”

A contingent of Republicans in Mr. McCarthy’s caucus wants to pull back on Ukrainian aid and focus on U.S. needs.

Before taking office, the speaker had said he doesn’t believe in giving Kyiv a “blank check” and wants oversight of Ukrainian aid, but he laid into the Russian government during a press conference in Jerusalem.

“I vote for aid for Ukraine. I support aid for Ukraine. I do not support what your country has done to Ukraine. I do not support your killing of children, either,” Mr. McCarthy told the Russian reporter. “You should pull out, and I don’t think it’s right, and we will continue to support [Ukraine] because the rest of the world sees it just as it is.”

His condemnation drew applause from the bipartisan U.S. delegation that traveled to Israel.

Mr. McCarthy remarked on the situation as Russia ramps up attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine and Ukraine’s military appears to be preparing for a major spring offensive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion began in February in 2022 and has been condemned in the West, although some countries have retained ties with Moscow and Chinese President Xi Jinping recently met with Mr. Putin.

Traveling with the speaker, Rep. Steny Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, echoed Mr. McCarthy during the press conference in Israel.

“What is happening in Ukraine is criminal,” Mr. Hoyer said.

