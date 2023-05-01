Republican Ryan Webb may look like a typical straight White male, but he wants the voters of Delaware County, Indiana, to know that he identifies as a lesbian woman of color.

The county councilman ruffled some feathers after announcing last month on Facebook that he has “decided to come out and finally feel comfortable announcing my true authentic self,” even though he hasn’t changed his appearance or conservative views in any way.

“It is with great relief that I announce to everyone that I identify as a woman and not just any woman but as a woman of color as well,” he said in the April 12 post. “I guess this would make me gay/lesbian as well, since I am attracted to women.”

Indeed, Mr. Webb said he is happily married to his wife Brandy Webb, with whom he has six children.

“I am continuing to retain my preferred pronouns of he/him, and I am married to my beautiful wife Brandy,” Mr. Webb said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime.” “She’s running for the Muncie City Council in tomorrow’s election.”

He added: “That makes me a lesbian because I’m completely in love with her even though I identify as a woman. We have six children together. So I think that more than qualifies.”

Not everyone has accepted his gender transition. At an April 25 county council meeting, he was accused during public comment of mocking the transgender community. Some called on him to step down.

His detractors on social media have questioned the sincerity of his gender conversion, calling him “childish,” “disgraceful,” and “an ignorant bigot.”

LEGEND!!!



Ryan Webb, a white councilman in Indiana, is trolling the media and is now identifying as a woman of color



The media is being forced to take him seriously!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/3GkOk6Cot9 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) April 30, 2023

Indeed, Mr. Webb posted “before” and “after” photos of himself on April 18 looking exactly the same.

“If he were serious, I’d sing his praises,” said transgender activist Charlize Jamieson at the council meeting. “But instead, I know better. We all do. I know better because of his history of making hateful anti-trans statements on social media and disrespecting one’s pronouns. He has, purposely and intentionally, misgendered me, ridiculing my own gender identity.”

Mr. Webb acknowledged that “some people have really been upset.”

“They’ve been mad about it. We had a group of individuals show up at our local Delaware County Council meeting to express their fake outrage and let me know that they thought I should resign,” he said. “But the support I’ve been getting across the country has been overwhelming.”

Mr. Webb said he has received “a lot of good positive feedback from supporters across the nation and Europe.” Some well-wishers have urged him to seek higher office.

His backers include Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh, who said in a Sunday tweet: “Wow incredibly stunning and brave. Ryan Webb is a powerful black woman who deserves our full support and respect.”

Technically, Mr. Webb said he identifies as a Native American woman of color, adding that he is “very proud” of his Cherokee heritage on both sides of his family.

In his Facebook post, he said that “I’m excited to bring some diversity to the county council. Until today we didn’t have any females of color or LGBTQIAPC+++ on the council. I’m glad that now we do!”

Mr. Watters called him a “trailblazer, and we respect that.”

“I just want to tell you how honored I am because you are the first lesbian Indian that’s ever been on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime,’ so in a way we’re shattering together,” said Mr. Watters.

Mr. Webb, who faces reelection in 2024, said he wants to “pave the way for anyone else who wants to identify as anything that they choose.”

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.