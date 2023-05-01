Former President Donald Trump landed Monday in Scotland to visit golf properties as part of a swing through the U.K. and Ireland as he faces mounting legal troubles and a bruising 2024 GOP presidential primary back home.

Mr. Trump arrived at Aberdeen International Airport and greeted reporters before stepping into a motorcade, though he did not stop for questions, according to the BBC.

“It’s great to be home, this was the home of my mother,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump’s mother, Mary, was born in Scotland and emigrated to the U.S.

The ex-president said he is making the trip to “see and inspect my great properties,” including those in Turnberry and Aberdeen in Scotland and Doonbeg in Ireland.

“Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and SPECTACULAR Second Course in Aberdeen,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. “Very exciting despite the fact that it is ‘MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN’ that is on my mind, in fact, America will be GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!”

It is Mr. Trump’s first trip to the United Kingdom since leaving office.

He left the U.S. as he faces a civil battery and defamation trial, a criminal indictment charging him with falsifying business records in New York, and special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his actions following the 2020 election and government records discovered at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Mr. Trump is also consumed by the looming 2024 presidential contest. He took swipes at his biggest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, before heading across the Atlantic.

Mr. Trump reposted a message from singer-songwriter John Rich that questioned whether Mr. DeSantis would be able to win a general election because Trump supporters might balk at the governor’s candidacy if he wins the GOP nomination.

