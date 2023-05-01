An Amtrak train bound for the District of Columbia hit and killed two children Saturday afternoon while passing through the suburbs of Philadelphia.

Parents of the juvenile victims told Philadelphia Fox affiliate WTXF-TV that their children were killed when the train moved through Chester. The station didn’t identify the parents or the ages of the children who died.

Amtrak said the train “came into contact with persons trespassing on Amtrak-owned tracks” at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

A woman named Tracey told local ABC affiliate WPVI-TV, “We were getting out of the car and I said, ‘Oh, look at them children up there on that track.’ I said, ‘Y’all need to come down off that track,’ and they just looked, and I said, ‘Y’all come down before you have an accident,’ and they just laughed and went about their business.”

No injuries were reported among passengers and crew on the trip that originated in New York City, according to Amtrak officials. Eight other Amtrak trains were delayed Saturday because of the crash.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.