Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was watching CNN on Wednesday night — and didn’t like what she saw.

The New York Democrat took to Twitter to attack CNN over the town-hall meeting with former President Donald Trump, saying the network was aiding lies.

“CNN should be ashamed of themselves,” she said. “They have lost total control of this “town hall” to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez noted the reaction of the audience, which was composed of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in New Hampshire.

“The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host,” she lamented.

