President Biden will host a state dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month, the White House announced Wednesday.

The formal state dinner emphasizes the burgeoning alliance between the U.S. and India as the Biden administration continues its Indo-Pacific outreach to combat the growing threat of Chinese military aggression.

The dinner, Mr. Biden’s third as president, is scheduled for June 22. Mr. Biden hosted state dinners for French President Emmanuel Macron in December and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol last month.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the dinner will “affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India.”

“The visit will strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

While the visit will include a state dinner, the White House did not say if the two leaders would participate in a joint press conference.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Modi will meet later this month when the two leaders convene for the so-called Quad Summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. India also is hosting the G-20 summit in September, which Mr. Biden is expected to attend.

Last month, the U.S. and India announced an initiative to share defense and computing technology, including the joint production of jet engines.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.