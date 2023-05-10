The District of Columbia is on track to top 200 homicides again in 2023, after hitting the grim milestone in 2022 and 2021 — a three-year stretch of deadly violence the city hasn’t seen in two decades.

Killings are up 9% so far this year, according to D.C. police data. It comes as a number of other serious offenses — such as carjackings (up 44%), sexual assaults (up 51%) and robberies (up 13%) — have contributed to a 10% increase in violent crime overall.

“Right now, there’s no moral compass in the streets — there’s no moral compass anywhere — and that’s the problem that we have in society,” Ronald Moten, a longtime anti-crime activist and gang peacemaker in the District, said during a community meeting in March.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee III will testify Tuesday on Capitol Hill about the federal city’s crime woes.

For more on the crime wave impacting life in the city, click here.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.