After numerous contentious exchanges, former President Donald Trump turned on CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins.

The attack came during an exchange about Mr. Trump’s dispute with the National Archives about classified documents, during which she repeatedly interrupted him, telling him he was misinforming viewers.

“You are a nasty person,” he said.

Ms. Collins did not respond directly, although she continued to interrupt the former president’s answer to the question.

