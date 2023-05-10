Republican megadonor Harlan Crow has “serious concerns” about the breadth of a Democratic senator’s inquiry into lavish trips and other gifts Mr. Crow gave Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden of Oregon wants to know if the relationship, which included a real estate transaction and tuition for one of the justice’s relatives, violated any tax laws.

Michael D. Bopp, an attorney for Mr. Crow, responded late Monday by questioning the scope of the inquiry and its motives.

“As you are aware, the Committee’s powers to investigate are not unlimited,” Mr. Bopp wrote to the senator. “Given the letter’s timing and focus, this inquiry appears to be a component of a broader campaign against Justice Thomas and, now, Mr. Crow, rather than an investigation that furthers a valid legislative purpose.”

Questions about Justice Thomas’ relationship with Mr. Crow burst into view this year after ProPublica reported on trips that involved Mr. Crow’s private plane and yacht.

Democrats said the relationship and lack of financial disclosure should prompt a new ethics code for the high court. GOP defenders say the inquiry is a smear campaign against a prominent member of the court’s conservative majority.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have asked Mr. Crow to detail any gifts or payments that were given to Justice Thomas and exceed $415.

Mr. Bopp said in his letter to Mr. Wyden that the Democrat had erred in trying to launch a tax audit of a friendship.

“The Crows and Thomases have been friends for well over two decades. While the Crows have provided hospitality to the Thomases, that hospitality is rooted in a deep friendship, and the Crows derive great satisfaction from spending time with their friends,” he said. “Personal hospitality is a cherished part of our communal fabric.”

Mr. Wyden released a statement Tuesday saying Mr. Crow is “stonewalling” and that he plans to keep digging.

“The bottom line is that nobody can expect to get away with waving off finance committee oversight, no matter how wealthy or well-connected they may be,” Mr. Wyden said. “I will send a full response to Mr. Crow’s attorney in the coming days. I’m also going to discuss with my committee colleagues how best to compel answers to the questions I put forward last month, including by using any of the tools at our disposal.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.